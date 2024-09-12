NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $273,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after buying an additional 1,493,995 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 28.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,537 shares of company stock worth $54,321,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

