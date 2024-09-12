NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 93,020 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $96,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

