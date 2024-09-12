NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

