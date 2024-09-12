NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 35,182 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:INFA opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

