NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $77.94. Approximately 2,605,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,341,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

