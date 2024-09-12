Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FXI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.