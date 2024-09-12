Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $5.49 Million in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

