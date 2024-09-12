Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $5.49 Million in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
