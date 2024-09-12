Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,965 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,642.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,580,981. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

