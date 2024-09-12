Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 4,928 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. AppFolio accounts for about 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of AppFolio worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 114.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $224.12 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day moving average is $233.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,274 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.01, for a total value of $529,864.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,274 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.01, for a total value of $529,864.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,454 shares of company stock worth $15,905,409. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

