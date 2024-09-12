Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of AAON as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,832,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.74 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

