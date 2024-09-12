Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 766 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

