NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 4.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 168,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,529,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,764,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its stake in NextDecade by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $1,726,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

