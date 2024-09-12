News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
News Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.59.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
