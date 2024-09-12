News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

About News

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in News by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of News by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.