Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.