New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $81.50 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $34.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

