New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $509.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.