New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,018 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

