New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

