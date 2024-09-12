New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $810.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

