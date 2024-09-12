New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

