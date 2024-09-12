New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

