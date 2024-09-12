New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.24 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 3.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

