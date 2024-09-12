New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $128.18.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

