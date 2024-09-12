New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,820 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

