New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 136 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

