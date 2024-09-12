New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELC. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,386,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA FELC opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.