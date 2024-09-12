New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 311 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,086.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.45. The firm has a market cap of $480.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

