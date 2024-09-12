Nervos Network Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $404.27 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,384.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00582243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00106792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00297276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031879 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00084522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,636,178,510 coins and its circulating supply is 44,918,858,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.