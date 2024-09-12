Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $413.02 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00573401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00108704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00297234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00083617 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,641,211,686 coins and its circulating supply is 44,923,519,654 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

