NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up to $12.32

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $12.65. NerdWallet shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1,719,744 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NRDS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.51 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.43.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in NerdWallet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NerdWallet by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

