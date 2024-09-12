Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.
Neoen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Neoen has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50.
Neoen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neoen
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.