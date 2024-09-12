Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Neoen has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.