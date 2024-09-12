Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20. The company has a market cap of $728.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

