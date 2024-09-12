Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

