Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 203,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 798.5% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.