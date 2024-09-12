Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.3 %

CB stock opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $261.49. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.