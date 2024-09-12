Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAKFree Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHAK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $46.51 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

