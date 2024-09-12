Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,245 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.38. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $167.51.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

