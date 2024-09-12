Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.