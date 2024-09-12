NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00007283 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $244.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,913,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,319,254 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

