NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.70

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.70 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 1,556 ($20.35), with a volume of 163056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,571.87 ($20.56).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £713.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,533.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,632.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.34.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16,136.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($26,252.13). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.