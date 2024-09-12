Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Now Covered by DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NVGS opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.50. Navigator has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.92 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth $23,571,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

