Navcoin Price Up 1.7% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $5,722.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.52 or 0.40183692 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

