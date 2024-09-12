National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Cut to $62.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 198,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,056. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

