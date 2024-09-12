National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.91

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $93.91, with a volume of 241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.8067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.54%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

