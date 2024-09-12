Nano Market Cap Reaches $122.61 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $122.61 million and $1.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,073.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.45 or 0.00575911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00293408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084355 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

