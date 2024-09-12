MY Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up about 1.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 306,399 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
MLN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
