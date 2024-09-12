MY Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

MY Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,609 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

