Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 19,773,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 12,079,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

