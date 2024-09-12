Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 19,773,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 12,079,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.