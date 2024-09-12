MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 543,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 147,709 shares.The stock last traded at $171.37 and had previously closed at $167.77.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in MSA Safety by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 231.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 80.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.



MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

