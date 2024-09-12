Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) is Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund accounts for approximately 6.4% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 109.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 76,165 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 664,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 360,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 219,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.